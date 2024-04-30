Is Airgain (AIRG) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Airgain (AIRG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Airgain is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Airgain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRG's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AIRG has moved about 48.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.1%. This means that Airgain is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Celestica (CLS). The stock has returned 50.3% year-to-date.

For Celestica, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Airgain belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.1% this year, meaning that AIRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Celestica, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +4.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Airgain and Celestica as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.