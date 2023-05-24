Is Airbus Group (EADSY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Airbus Group (EADSY). EADSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 20, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.56. Over the past 52 weeks, EADSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.95 and as low as 13.65, with a median of 17.96.

We should also highlight that EADSY has a P/B ratio of 7.98. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. EADSY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 16.57. Over the past year, EADSY's P/B has been as high as 14.68 and as low as 6.16, with a median of 8.03.

Finally, investors should note that EADSY has a P/CF ratio of 16.84. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 40.05. Over the past year, EADSY's P/CF has been as high as 17.22 and as low as 8.74, with a median of 12.80.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Airbus Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EADSY is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

