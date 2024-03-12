Is Airbnb Stock Going to $180? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

With the fading of the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world emerged from their lockdowns and social-distancing bubbles to start traveling again. Demand in the travel industry has been strong, benefiting companies throughout the sector, particularly the original large-scale DIY accommodation service Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

With shares up over 90% since the beginning of 2023, some might think the company's stock has flown too high. Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil isn't one of them. Last month, he maintained his positive (read: buy) recommendation on the specialty travel company's shares while raising his price target from $160 to $180. That isn't too far above the shares' current level, so reaching it is a real possibility in the near term.

2023 was a good year for Airbnb

Patil's update came closely on the heels of Airbnb's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release. Many significant financial and operational metrics for the company rose on an annual basis. These included revenue (up 18%), free cash flow (up 12%), nights and experiences booked (up 14%), and active listings (up 18%).

In his note, Patil pointed out that he and his colleagues "continue to like ABNB given its strong positioning, promising long-term opportunity, and profitability improvements."

Encouraging revenue guidance for the first quarter

Management offered guidance for the first quarter in its earnings release; one of the figures that jumped out was its top-line projection. The company expects to post revenue of $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion, representing year-over-year growth of at least 12%.

With that anticipated double-digit rise, other key fundamentals are sure to follow. Patil's new price target is not only attainable, but the stock could exceed it before long.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.