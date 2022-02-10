Is Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Airbnb, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 668 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ABNB has returned 1.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 6.9% on average. As we can see, Airbnb, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR). The stock has returned 0.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ACM Research, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Airbnb, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.9% so far this year, so ABNB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ACM Research, Inc. belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved -0.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Airbnb, Inc. and ACM Research, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

