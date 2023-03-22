Is Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Airbnb, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 646 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB's full-year earnings has moved 19.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ABNB has returned about 44.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.7% on average. This shows that Airbnb, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Palo Alto Networks (PANW). The stock has returned 39.4% year-to-date.

In Palo Alto Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 52.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Airbnb, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.2% so far this year, so ABNB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Palo Alto Networks falls under the Security industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #69. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Airbnb, Inc. and Palo Alto Networks as they could maintain their solid performance.

