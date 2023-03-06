Is Airbnb (ABNB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Airbnb, Inc. is one of 648 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ABNB has moved about 47.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 12.8%. This means that Airbnb, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Duck Creek (DCT). The stock has returned 56.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Duck Creek's current year EPS has increased 28% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Airbnb, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.4% so far this year, so ABNB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Duck Creek falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 146 stocks and is ranked #76. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.1%.

Airbnb, Inc. and Duck Creek could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

