Is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Air Transport Services (ATSG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Air Transport Services is one of 143 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air Transport Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ATSG has moved about 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 14%. As we can see, Air Transport Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dynagas LNG (DLNG). The stock has returned 17.7% year-to-date.

For Dynagas LNG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 67.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Air Transport Services belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.7% this year, meaning that ATSG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dynagas LNG belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved -15.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Air Transport Services and Dynagas LNG as they could maintain their solid performance.

