Is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG). ATSG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.35. Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.67 and as low as 12.43, with a median of 14.83.

Finally, our model also underscores that ATSG has a P/CF ratio of 4.76. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ATSG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.92. Over the past year, ATSG's P/CF has been as high as 5.13 and as low as 3.44, with a median of 4.25.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo value stock, take a look at FedEx (FDX). FDX is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

FedEx is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.79. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 13.35 and average PEG ratio of 1.36.

FDX's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 12.39 and as low as 8.78, with a median of 10.40, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.87, all within the past year.

Additionally, FedEx has a P/B ratio of 2.34 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 7.30. For FDX, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.97, as low as 2.08, with a median of 2.43 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Air Transport Services Group and FedEx are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ATSG and FDX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

