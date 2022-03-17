Is Air Transport Services (ATSG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Air Transport Services (ATSG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Air Transport Services is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air Transport Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ATSG has moved about 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -1.1%. This shows that Air Transport Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Euronav NV (EURN). The stock has returned 21.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Euronav NV's current year EPS has increased 162.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Air Transport Services belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that ATSG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Euronav NV falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.7%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Air Transport Services and Euronav NV. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

