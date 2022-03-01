Is Air Transport Services (ATSG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Air Transport Services (ATSG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Air Transport Services is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air Transport Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ATSG has gained about 7.3% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 4%. This means that Air Transport Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY). The stock has returned 4.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 60.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Air Transport Services belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.7% so far this year, so ATSG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +20.6% so far this year.

Air Transport Services and COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

