Is Air Lease (AL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Air Lease (AL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Air Lease is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AL's full-year earnings has moved 17.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AL has returned about 16.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 0.1% on average. This means that Air Lease is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Costamare (CMRE). The stock has returned 2.6% year-to-date.

In Costamare's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Air Lease belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that AL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Costamare, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +9.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Air Lease and Costamare as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

