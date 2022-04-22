Is Air Lease (AL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Air Lease (AL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Air Lease is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AL's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AL has gained about 2.4% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 6.2%. This means that Air Lease is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Air Transport Services (ATSG). The stock has returned 9.5% year-to-date.

In Air Transport Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Air Lease belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.7% this year, meaning that AL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Air Transport Services falls under the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.1%.

Air Lease and Air Transport Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

