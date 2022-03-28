Is Air Lease (AL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Air Lease (AL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Air Lease is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Air Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AL's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AL has returned 1.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 1% on average. This means that Air Lease is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE). The stock has returned 43.5% year-to-date.

In Eagle Bulk Shipping's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Air Lease belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3% so far this year, so AL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +35% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Air Lease and Eagle Bulk Shipping as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

