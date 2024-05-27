Is Air Industries Group (AIRI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Air Industries (AIRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Air Industries is one of 45 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRI's full-year earnings has moved 49.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AIRI has moved about 28.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 2.4% on average. This means that Air Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TransDigm Group (TDG). The stock has returned 33.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group's current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Air Industries is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.8% this year, meaning that AIRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, TransDigm Group falls under the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.6%.

Air Industries and TransDigm Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.