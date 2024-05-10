Is Air Industries Group (AIRI) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Air Industries (AIRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Air Industries is one of 45 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRI's full-year earnings has moved 49.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AIRI has returned about 124.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -2.6%. This means that Air Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Embraer (ERJ) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.1%.

For Embraer, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Air Industries is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.3% so far this year, so AIRI is performing better in this area. Embraer is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Air Industries and Embraer as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.