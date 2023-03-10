Is Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Air France-KLM SA is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air France-KLM SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFLYY's full-year earnings has moved 266.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AFLYY has returned 39.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Air France-KLM SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alaska Air Group (ALK). The stock is up 10.7% year-to-date.

In Alaska Air Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Air France-KLM SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.3% so far this year, so AFLYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Alaska Air Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Air France-KLM SA and Alaska Air Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

