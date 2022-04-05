Is Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1187 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRN's full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALRN has gained about 5.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.9%. This means that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Becton Dickinson (BDX). The stock is up 2.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Becton Dickinson's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 552 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.5% so far this year, so ALRN is performing better in this area.

Becton Dickinson, however, belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved -2.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. and Becton Dickinson. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

