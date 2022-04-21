Is Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1185 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRN's full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALRN has gained about 1.6% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.5%. This means that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.2%.

Over the past three months, Paragon 28, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 551 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.4% so far this year, so ALRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Paragon 28, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 105-stock industry is ranked #165. The industry has moved -11.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. and Paragon 28, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.