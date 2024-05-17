Is Ahold (ADRNY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ahold NV (ADRNY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ahold NV is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ADRNY has moved about 11.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 5.6%. This shows that Ahold NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15%.

For Associated British Foods PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ahold NV belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0% so far this year, so ADRNY is performing better in this area.

Associated British Foods PLC, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved +4.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Ahold NV and Associated British Foods PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

