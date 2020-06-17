Is Ahold (ADRNY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ahold (ADRNY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Ahold is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ADRNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 6.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ADRNY has returned about 5.19% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 10.40%. This means that Ahold is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ADRNY belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.71% this year, meaning that ADRNY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADRNY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

