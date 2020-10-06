Is Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Agnico Eagle Mines is one of 237 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM's full-year earnings has moved 15.91% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AEM has returned 31.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 2.87% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Agnico Eagle Mines is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AEM is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.21% so far this year, so AEM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AEM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

