Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.45. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.50. AGNC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.64 and as low as 4.61, with a median of 6, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AGNC's P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.47. AGNC's P/B has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.89, over the past year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) may be another strong REIT and Equity Trust stock to add to your shortlist. WMC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a P/B ratio of 0.59 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.47. For WMC, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.80, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.59 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AGNC Investment and Western Asset Mortgage Capital's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AGNC and WMC is an impressive value stock right now.



