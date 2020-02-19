Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AGNC Investment (AGNC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

AGNC Investment is a member of our Finance group, which includes 840 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGNC's full-year earnings has moved 8.95% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AGNC has moved about 10.52% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.80% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AGNC Investment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, AGNC belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.18% this year, meaning that AGNC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AGNC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.