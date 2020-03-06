Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AGNC Investment (AGNC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

AGNC Investment is one of 839 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGNC's full-year earnings has moved 8.95% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AGNC has moved about 0.11% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 10.58% on average. This means that AGNC Investment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AGNC belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.14% this year, meaning that AGNC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to AGNC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

