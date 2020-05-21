Is Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Agios Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 889 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGIO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGIO's full-year earnings has moved 29.24% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGIO has returned 5.03% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.32% on average. This shows that Agios Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AGIO is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 81 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.50% this year, meaning that AGIO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AGIO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.