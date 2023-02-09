Is Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Agios Pharmaceuticals is one of 1174 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Agios Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGIO's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AGIO has returned 4.9% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.6%. This shows that Agios Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Alaunos (TCRT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.5%.

In Alaunos' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Agios Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 102 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, meaning that AGIO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Alaunos falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 217 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.1%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Agios Pharmaceuticals and Alaunos. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

