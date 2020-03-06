Is Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Agilysys (AGYS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AGYS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Agilysys is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGYS's full-year earnings has moved 14.29% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AGYS has returned 10.59% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -2.07% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Agilysys is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AGYS is a member of the Computer - Integrated Systems industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.32% so far this year, meaning that AGYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AGYS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

