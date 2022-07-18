Is Agilysys (AGYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Agilysys (AGYS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Agilysys is one of 666 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Agilysys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGYS' full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AGYS has moved about 10.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 28.3%. This means that Agilysys is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Digi International (DGII). The stock has returned 1.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Digi International's current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agilysys belongs to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.8% this year, meaning that AGYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Digi International falls under the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #172. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -30.2%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Agilysys and Digi International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

