Is Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Potentially Undervalued?

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Agilent Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Agilent Technologies still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Agilent Technologies’s ratio of 48.79x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 46.81x, which means if you buy Agilent Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Agilent Technologies should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Agilent Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Agilent Technologies?

NYSE:A Earnings and Revenue Growth June 24th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Agilent Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in A’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at A? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on A, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for A, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Agilent Technologies at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Agilent Technologies and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Agilent Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

