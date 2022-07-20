Is Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$131 and falling to the lows of US$113. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Agilent Technologies' current trading price of US$119 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Agilent Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Agilent Technologies still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Agilent Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $147.59, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Agilent Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Agilent Technologies?

NYSE:A Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Agilent Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? A’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on A, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Agilent Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Agilent Technologies and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Agilent Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

