Is Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Agile Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AGRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRX's full-year earnings has moved 3.87% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AGRX has gained about 43.20% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.18%. As we can see, Agile Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AGRX belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.56% this year, meaning that AGRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AGRX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.