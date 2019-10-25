Is Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AGRX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Agile Therapeutics is one of 889 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRX's full-year earnings has moved 16.82% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGRX has returned 97.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.68% on average. This shows that Agile Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AGRX is a member of the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.26% so far this year, so AGRX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AGRX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

