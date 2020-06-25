Is Agenus (AGEN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Agenus (AGEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AGEN and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Agenus is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGEN's full-year earnings has moved 17.49% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AGEN has returned about 2.70% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.40%. This means that Agenus is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AGEN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.84% so far this year, meaning that AGEN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

AGEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

