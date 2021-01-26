Is Ageas SA (AGESY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Ageas SA (AGESY). AGESY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AGESY's P/B ratio of 0.70. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AGESY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.02. Within the past 52 weeks, AGESY's P/B has been as high as 0.75 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.54.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AGESY has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ageas SA is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AGESY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

