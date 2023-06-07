Is Ageas (AGESY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Ageas (AGESY). AGESY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.58, which compares to its industry's average of 8.52. Over the last 12 months, AGESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.05 and as low as 5.48, with a median of 7.49.

Investors should also note that AGESY holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AGESY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.77. Within the past year, AGESY's PEG has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.79.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AGESY has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

If you're looking for another solid Insurance - Multi line value stock, take a look at Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft (MURGY). MURGY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.84 and a PEG ratio of 2.20 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 8.52 and 0.77, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, MURGY's P/E has been as high as 13.63, as low as 7.92, with a median of 10.16, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.22, as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.53.

Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft sports a P/B ratio of 2.04 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.17. In the past 52 weeks, MURGY's P/B has been as high as 2.10, as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.77.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ageas and Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AGESY and MURGY is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.