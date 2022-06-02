Is AGDYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you're looking for a Mutual Fund Bond fund category, then a potential option is AB High Income Fund Adviser (AGDYX). AGDYX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

AGDYX is a part of the AllianceBernstein family of funds, a company based out of New York, NY. Since AB High Income Fund Adviser made its debut in January of 2008, AGDYX has garnered more than $2.08 billion in assets. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 2.05%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.08%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 13.83%, the standard deviation of AGDYX over the past three years is 12.56%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 10.08% compared to the category average of 12.18%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

AGDYX carries a beta of 0.4, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 1.37, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, AGDYX 's junk bond component-bonds rated 'BB' or below-is at 75.58%. This means that the fund has an average quality of BBB, and focuses on medium quality securities.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, AGDYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared to the category average of 0.98%. From a cost perspective, AGDYX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, AB High Income Fund Adviser ( AGDYX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, AB High Income Fund Adviser ( AGDYX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Overall, AB High Income Fund Adviser ( AGDYX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, AB High Income Fund Adviser ( AGDYX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

