Is Agco (AGCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Agco (AGCO). AGCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.22. Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.35 and as low as 7.09, with a median of 16.62.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AGCO has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.61.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Agco is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AGCO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

