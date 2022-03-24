Is AGCO (AGCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is AGCO (AGCO). AGCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.27, which compares to its industry's average of 16.93. AGCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.46 and as low as -1,270.93, with a median of 12.63, all within the past year.

AGCO is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AGCO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.33. Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO's PEG has been as high as 1.38 and as low as -66.66, with a median of 0.70.

Another notable valuation metric for AGCO is its P/B ratio of 2.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.24. Over the past year, AGCO's P/B has been as high as 3.77 and as low as 2.46, with a median of 3.01.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AGCO has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.25.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AGCO has a P/CF ratio of 8.74. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AGCO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.67. AGCO's P/CF has been as high as 15.56 and as low as 7.24, with a median of 9.49, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AGCO is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AGCO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

