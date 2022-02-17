Is Agco (AGCO) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Agco (AGCO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Agco is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGCO has returned 13.7% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 6.8%. As we can see, Agco is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Titan International (TWI). The stock has returned 9.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Titan International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Agco is a member of the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.2% so far this year, meaning that AGCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Titan International is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Agco and Titan International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

