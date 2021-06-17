Is AGCO (AGCO) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of AGCO (AGCO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AGCO and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

AGCO is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AGCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO's full-year earnings has moved 18.91% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AGCO has returned 21.84% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 13.37%. This means that AGCO is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, AGCO belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.47% so far this year, so AGCO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AGCO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.