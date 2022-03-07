Is Agco (AGCO) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Agco (AGCO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Agco is one of 224 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Agco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AGCO has moved about 11.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 10.2% on average. This means that Agco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Titan International (TWI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.5%.

The consensus estimate for Titan International's current year EPS has increased 25.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agco belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13% this year, meaning that AGCO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Titan International is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Agco and Titan International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

