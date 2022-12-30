Is Afya (AFYA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Afya (AFYA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Afya is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Afya is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFYA's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AFYA has returned about 2.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 35.6%. This means that Afya is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is WillScot (WSC). The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.

In WillScot's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Afya belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so AFYA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, WillScot belongs to the Furniture industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved -11.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Afya and WillScot as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

