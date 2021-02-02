Is Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Affiliated Managers Group (AMG). AMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.55. Over the past year, AMG's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.28 and as low as 3.27, with a median of 5.78.

Investors should also recognize that AMG has a P/B ratio of 1.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Over the past 12 months, AMG's P/B has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AMG has a P/S ratio of 2.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.82.

Finally, we should also recognize that AMG has a P/CF ratio of 15.85. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AMG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 36.66. Over the past 52 weeks, AMG's P/CF has been as high as 24.02 and as low as 7.40, with a median of 10.31.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Affiliated Managers Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AMG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

