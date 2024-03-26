Is Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 111 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aeva Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEVA's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AEVA has returned about 2.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 6.7%. This means that Aeva Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ferrari (RACE). The stock is up 29.9% year-to-date.

In Ferrari's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aeva Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 55 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, so AEVA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Ferrari is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aeva Technologies, Inc. and Ferrari as they could maintain their solid performance.

