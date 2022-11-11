Is AerSale (ASLE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is AerSale (ASLE). ASLE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.17, which compares to its industry's average of 20.67. Over the past year, ASLE's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.67 and as low as 14.17, with a median of 19.46.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ASLE has a P/CF ratio of 14.68. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ASLE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.44. Over the past year, ASLE's P/CF has been as high as 19.07 and as low as 11.31, with a median of 15.37.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that AerSale is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ASLE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

