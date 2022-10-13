Is AerSale (ASLE) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AerSale Corporation (ASLE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AerSale Corporation is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 48 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AerSale Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLE's full-year earnings has moved 47.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASLE has returned about 3.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -10.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AerSale Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, AeroVironment (AVAV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.6%.

Over the past three months, AeroVironment's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AerSale Corporation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.1% so far this year, so ASLE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. AeroVironment is also part of the same industry.

AerSale Corporation and AeroVironment could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





