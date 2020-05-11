Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ARPO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is one of 892 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ARPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARPO's full-year earnings has moved 21.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ARPO has gained about 1.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.71% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, ARPO is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.37% so far this year, so ARPO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ARPO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

