Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ARPO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is one of 887 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ARPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARPO's full-year earnings has moved 87.81% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARPO has returned about 98.88% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.78% on average. This means that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ARPO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.81% so far this year, so ARPO is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ARPO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.