Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is one of 889 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ARPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARPO's full-year earnings has moved 12.19% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ARPO has gained about 26.70% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.18% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ARPO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.51% so far this year, so ARPO is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ARPO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

