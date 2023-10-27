Is AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AeroVironment (AVAV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

AeroVironment is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 48 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AeroVironment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAV's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AVAV has moved about 33.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -11.4%. As we can see, AeroVironment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, TransDigm Group (TDG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.9%.

For TransDigm Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AeroVironment belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.3% so far this year, so AVAV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. TransDigm Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on AeroVironment and TransDigm Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.